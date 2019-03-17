Paris Jackson Denies Report That She Attempted Suicide

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson, is lashing out against a report that she attempted suicide, claiming it is being spread by liars.

On Saturday, TMZ reported that Jackson was in stable condition in the hospital after cutting her wrists and was being placed on psychiatric hold, according to law enforcement and family sources.

The outlet said the alleged downward spiral was triggered in part by the fallout of “Leaving Neverland,” the documentary detailing accusations against Michael Jackson from two men who say the singer sexually abused them when they were children.

Paris Jackson hit back against TMZ in a tweet that read “fuck you you fucking liars” shortly after its story was published. In a follow-up post, she tweeted a series of question marks accompanied by a frowning emoji.

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

Despite Jackson’s denial, E!, People and ABC News also ran the story, citing sources calling it an “accident” and an “incident” rather than directly identifying it as a suicide attempt.

Jackson, who was also reported to have attempted suicide in 2013, is resting at home now, the sources said.

Last Thursday, she spoke out on her father’s past, tweeting that she has nothing to say “in regards to defense” and that her cousin, Taj Jackson, who has pushed back against the abuse allegations, “is doing a perfect job on his own.”

there’s nothing i can say that hasn’t already been said in regards to defense. taj is doing a perfect job on his own. and i support him. but that’s not my role. i’m just tryna get everyone to chill out and go with the flow, be mellow and think about the bigger picture. that’s me. — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 14, 2019

Since the January release of “Leaving Neverland,” the film has prompted audiences, the entertainment industry and the media to re-evaluate their largely passive stance on the singer’s history.

Earlier this month, “The Simpsons” pulled an episode featuring him.