Paris Jackson Does Drew Barrymore's 'Scream' Scene With Wicked Twist

Paris Jackson took a stab at channeling Drew Barrymore’s classic scene from the “Scream” movie ― and she looked sharp!

In a promo for her role on the “Scream: Resurrection” miniseries, the daughter of Michael Jackson dices tomatoes in the kitchen when her cellphone rings.

It’s a friendly voice that turns scary in a hurry.

The scene isn’t an exact re-creation of Barrymore’s, and there are a few crazy twists in there that we won’t divulge. Let’s just say Jackson proves herself to be a real cutup:

Season 3 of the revived “Scream” TV horror show, which aired on MTV in 2015 and 2016, focuses on a local football star haunted by his tragic past, Deadline reported previously.

Guest star Jackson joins regulars Mary J. Blige, Tyga, Keke Palmer and others in the miniseries, which debuts July 8 on VH1.