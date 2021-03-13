National Park Service Shoots Down South Dakota Request For Mount Rushmore Fireworks

“These factors, compiled with the COVID-19 pandemic, do not allow a safe and responsible fireworks display to be held at this site,” he wrote.

Trump’s fireworks event was hugely controversial last year because of the very real fear of wildfires, the harm to the open space by a huge crowd and the fact that it was largely a campaign rally paid for by taxpayers. Neither masks nor social distancing was enforced. Trump reportedly mused that his face could one day join the other presidents’ features on Mount Rushmore.

A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted that she would do “everything in her ability to ensure that we can celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks at Mount Rushmore.” Noem declared the spot the “best place to celebrate America’s birthday.”