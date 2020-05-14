Fired Parkland Deputy Who Hid Behind Car During Shooting To Be Reinstated

A Florida sheriff’s sergeant who was fired after an investigation found that he hid behind his car during the 2018 mass shooting at a Parkland high school will have his job back, an arbitrator has determined.

Sgt. Brian Miller of the Broward Sheriff’s Office will be given his seniority and back pay since his termination in June after it was determined that his due process rights were violated by his firing, the Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputies Association said in a statement obtained by HuffPost.

Miller earned more than $137,000 in 2018 according to the Sun-Sentinel, which was the first to report on his reinstatement.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Law enforcement officers block off a street leading to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Florida, following a mass shooting at the school.

An investigation found that Miller was the first supervisor on the scene of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. He stayed by his car and waited 10 minutes before going on his radio as a gunman killed 17 people and wounded 17 others inside the school.

Miller was one of four deputies fired in the wake of the shooting due to their alleged failure to assist victims.

One of those deputies, former school resource officer Scot Peterson who was assigned to the school at the time of the attack, was arrested and jailed on 11 charges for failing to intervene in the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Former school resource officer Scot Peterson, seen at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, was arrested on charges of child neglect and negligence for failing to intervene in the 2018 shooting.