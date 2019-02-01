Parkland Dad Responds To Louis C.K.'s Murdered Kid Jokes With Chilling Standup

A Florida man whose son was killed in last year’s Parkland school shooting is now taking aim at comedian Louis C.K.

Manuel Oliver’s son Joaquin was one of 17 people killed in the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Now he has released a video in which he makes the point that jokes about shootings or gun control just aren’t funny.

The video shows Oliver on a mock stage at a comedy club to the sounds of canned applause. Then things get dark, painful and uncomfortable ― and that’s the point.

“You ever hear dead baby jokes?” Oliver begins. “I got a dead baby. His name was Joaquin Oliver. He was going to be 18, but now he’s dead. And that’s not a joke.”

The video ends with footage of Joaquin sitting behind drums and telling this joke: “Why didn’t the skeleton cross the road? Because he didn’t have the guts!” he said, adding his own rimshot.

The video is in response to C.K., who made jokes about the Parkland survivors during a set at a Long Island comedy club in December. The comedian has been making limited appearances after admitting to multiple acts of sexual misconduct, including masturbating in front of women comics and writers.

“They testify in front of Congress, these kids, like what the fuck, what are you doing? You’re young, you should be crazy, you should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, “I’m here to tell...” Fuck you. You’re not interesting because you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot, you pushed some fat kid in the way and now I need to listen to you talking?”

C.K. continued the Parkland survivor jokes last month when he told an audience in San Jose, California, “If you ever need people to forget that you jerked off, what you do is you make a joke about kids that got shot,” according to the Denver Post.

You can see Oliver’s video below: