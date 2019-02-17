Miami Herald Lists Nearly 1200 Kids Killed By Gun Violence Since Parkland Shooting

The Miami Herald has commemorated the one-year anniversary of the Parkland school shooting with a powerful front page that names every American youth killed by gun violence in the last 12 months.
Seventeen people, including 14 students and three faculty members, from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were killed last year in one of the worst school shootings in modern U.S. history.
The newspaper’s headline reads: After the shooting, “parents and survivors mobilized. They called their movement Never Again. Then, it happened again.”
“The 12-month period starting Feb. 14, 2018, saw nearly 1,200 lives snuffed out. That’s a Parkland every five days, enough victims to fill three ultra-wide Boeing 777s,” journalist Kevin Hall writes. “The true number is certainly higher because no government agency keeps a real-time tally and funding for research is restricted by law.”
The Herald goes on to list the names of 1,157 kids and teens who have been killed since Parkland, separating the deaths into some of the following categories: homicide, self-defense, accidental, drive-by and murder-suicide.
Many Twitter users were quick to point out that the lack of decisive action on gun control was “our national emergency” ― a direct reference to President Donald Trump’s declaration of a national emergency to secure funding for his U.S.-Mexico border wall.