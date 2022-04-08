Potential Parkland School Shooting Juror Cites 'Sugar Daddy' So She Can Be Excused

“I’m not exactly sure what you’re talking about,” Scherer said.

“Well, I’m married and I have my sugar daddy and I see him every day,” the jury prospect explained.

The judge told the woman the court would get back to her, according to outlets. She was eventually dismissed.

Once selected, the jury will decide whether Cruz will get life in prison or the death penalty for killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He pleaded guilty to murder and attempted murder in October.