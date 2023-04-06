Parkland Victim's Dad Pans Kid Rock's Gun Stunt With 2 Scathing Words

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was among 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida, school shooting, sent a sharp “fuck you” message to musician Kid Rock for a recent gun-glorifying video.

Rock, an avid supporter of former President Donald Trump, rocked a MAGA hat as he declared “fuck Bud Light” and Anheuser-Busch while shooting cans of beer in the clip.

The reactionary rock star’s video was part of the transphobic right-wing backlash to TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney’s partnership with Bud Light over Mulvaney’s transgender identity. The beer company said it has “hundreds” of such arrangements with influencers, NBC News reported.

Guttenberg, in response to the clip, quoted Rock and told him he was “feeling a little frisky today.”

“Hey @KidRock, this dad is ‘feeling a little frisky today.’ Let me be “as clear and concise” as I can with you. This is my daughter Jaime (under the black oval) and these are the students running over her for safety to avoid getting shot by the AR 15 that killed her. FUCK YOU!!!,” wrote Guttenberg alongside a screenshot of security camera footage from the school massacre.

Guttenberg, whose daughter died at the age of 14, also has ripped others for sharing pro-gun messages on social media.

He called out Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) for a 2021 Christmas photo showing the family posing with firearms after last month’s Covenant School shooting that killed six people, including three children, in Nashville.