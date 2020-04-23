'Parks And Recreation' Returning For 1-Episode Special

Pop open the snake juice, heat up some waffles and get ready for April 30, because it’s “Treat Yo’ Self” day 2020.
The NBC hit “Parks and Recreation” is returning for a single half-hour special next Thursday with the entire main cast. The episode is “all shot from our homes,” Amy Poehler, who plays series star Leslie Knope, said in a video announcing the revival.
NBC released a statement outlining some of the plot.
“The story comes from the events of the day, Pawnee’s most dedicated civil servant, Leslie Knope is determined to stay connected to her friends in a time of social distancing,” the network said. Let’s hope for their sake that Cones of Dunshire is playable by video chat.
The episode is helping raise money for the COVID-19 Response Fund by Feeding America, a nonprofit network of food banks. State Farm and Subaru of America are matching all donations made at the fundraising site, up to $150,000 each.
“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” executive producer Michael Schur said.
In addition to the main cast, viewers can expect other citizens from the Pawnee, Indiana, universe to “pop in,” NBC teased. Whether that means we get one, two or three Tammys, it remains to be seen.
