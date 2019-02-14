The 'Parks And Rec' Ladies Reunited For Galentine's Day IRL And It Was Too Cute

Treat yourself to some cuteness.

It looks like the ladies of “Parks and Recreation” got together Wednesday to celebrate Galentine’s Day — a Feb. 13 holiday made up by Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) that is meant to honor female friendship, preferably over breakfast or brunch. “It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus frittatas,” Knope explained in the 2010 episode of the show that made the holiday famous.

Aubrey Plaza, who played April Ludgate on the beloved sitcom, posted a sweet photo of herself, Poehler and Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins) to Instagram on Wednesday.

“happy galentines dayyyyyy,” the “Legion” actress wrote.

It seems that the women of “Parks and Rec” are trying to make this a tradition. Last year, the three got together with Kathryn Hahn (who played Jennifer Barkley, the campaign manager for Knope’s political opponent on the show) and posted a similar picture.