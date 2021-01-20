'Parks And Rec' Fans Imagine How Leslie Knope Would Handle Biden's Inauguration

Here’s just hoping someone is luring her away from the White House with dozens of waffles.

In the NBC comedy, Poehler’s character made it no secret that she had a massive crush on the now-46th president, describing her ideal man as having “the brains of George Clooney in the body of Joe Biden.”

The then-vice president even played himself in a 2012 episode in which Knope’s fiancé, Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott), surprises her by setting up a brief meeting with Biden. In the scene, a smitten and tongue-tied Knope stares longingly into Biden’s eyes, suggests to him that she take then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s position, and demands that a Secret Service agent protect him like “precious cargo.”

Biden also made a second cameo with now-first lady Jill Biden in the series finale in 2015.

Joe Biden is the first actor from Parks and Recreation to become the President of the United States. — out of context parks & rec (@nocontextpawnee) January 20, 2021

Due to this, many had a whole lot of fun imagining how bonkers Knope would be watching Biden be sworn in as president, causing “Leslie Knope” to trend on Twitter on Inauguration Day.

My one wish is for Amy Poehler to reprise her role as Leslie Knope to react to today's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/GX58Ls6Od6 — Natalia Navarro (@NataliaVNavarro) January 20, 2021

Leslie Knope is doing great. Thanks for asking! pic.twitter.com/kqI0p0gOZG — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) January 20, 2021

Several “Parks and Recreation” cast members also joined in on the inauguration fun.

Scott shared a clip of his character shaking Biden’s hand on the show on Tuesday.

After Biden was sworn in, Scott shared a GIF of Knope dancing with the phrase “IT’S OVER.”

Retta, who played Donna Meagle on the show, responded with “Yasssssss. Leggo Joe!”

Yasssssss. Leggo Joe! — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) January 20, 2021