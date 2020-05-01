CORONAVIRUS

The 'Parks And Recreation' Reunion Moment That Made Everyone Tear Up

Pawnee's finest made a welcome -- and emotional -- return in the coronavirus lockdown-themed charity special.

The cast of “Parks and Recreation” reunited (virtually) for a coronavirus lockdown-themed special episode that NBC aired on Thursday.

And one emotional moment that stood out for many fans ― when Andy Dwyer (aka Chris Pratt) reprised his “5,000 Candles In The Wind” musical tribute to the show’s dearly beloved horse Li’l Sebastian (who died in season three) during a video call with other characters.

Check it out here:

“Maybe it’s the stress of the global pandemic, whatnot— but this rendition of ‘Bye Bye Lil Sebastian’ has me in tears,” tweeted one person.

Added another: “I never dreamed I’d be openly weeping at ‘Bye Bye Lil Sebastian’ but here we are.”

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Paul Rudd, Megan Mullally and Ben Schwartz were among the actors who also jumped back into character for the one-time special to benefit the nonprofit organization Feeding America.

Check out other segments from the episode here:

And the show’s original tribute to Li’l Sebastian here:

