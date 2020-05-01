The cast of “Parks and Recreation” reunited (virtually) for a coronavirus lockdown-themed special episode that NBC aired on Thursday.

And one emotional moment that stood out for many fans ― when Andy Dwyer (aka Chris Pratt) reprised his “5,000 Candles In The Wind” musical tribute to the show’s dearly beloved horse Li’l Sebastian (who died in season three) during a video call with other characters.

Check it out here:

“Maybe it’s the stress of the global pandemic, whatnot— but this rendition of ‘Bye Bye Lil Sebastian’ has me in tears,” tweeted one person.

Added another: “I never dreamed I’d be openly weeping at ‘Bye Bye Lil Sebastian’ but here we are.”

Every time I hear “Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian” pic.twitter.com/WXUFkgDGwE — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) May 1, 2020

Crying as the sing about lil Sebastian. I miss that lil sucker.😥 #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/YAnzwxhCBU — Janyneath Chhan (@JanyChhan) May 1, 2020

Anyone else actively crying after the #ParksAndRec reunion show? God damn it lil Sebastian. — Nicki DeMarco (@nickidems) May 1, 2020

Maybe it’s the stress of the global pandemic, whatnot— but this rendition of “Bye Bye Lil Sebastian” has me in tears. #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/KBcEfmTsT4 — akseabird (@akseabird) May 1, 2020

i’m really out here crying over bye bye lil sebastian AGAIN #parksandrec pic.twitter.com/gqDpMY99Mx — Aparna Brielle (@aparnabrielle) May 1, 2020

BYE BYE LIL' SEBASTIAN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!



TOP 5 FICTIONAL SONG OF ALL TIME AND I WILL FIGHT YOU IF YOU DISAGREE#ParksAndRec — Deke Zucker (@Barstool_Quotes) May 1, 2020

😭 Didn’t know how much I needed a Lil Sebastian sing a long @parksandrecnbc #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/ZQppkW7337 — Emily A. Cummins (@emilyacummins) May 1, 2020

That #ParksAndRec special was so much better than we had any right to expect.



That Lil’ Sebastian singalong was amazing. pic.twitter.com/vnofn78TLi — Steve Feitl (@SteveFeitl) May 1, 2020

Sitting here actually tearing up listening to Andy sing “Bye Bye Lil Sebastian” #ParksandRec — B. W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) May 1, 2020

I never dreamed I’d be openly weeping at “Bye Bye Lil Sebastian” but here we are 😭😂 #ParksAndRec — Mandy Hale (@MissMandyHale) May 1, 2020

I love that Chris Pratt is wearing an "I Met Li'l Sebastian" shirt under Andy's Johnny Karate costume #ParksAndRec pic.twitter.com/IwBQOHvT1g — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 1, 2020

Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Rashida Jones, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta, Jim O’Heir, Paul Rudd, Megan Mullally and Ben Schwartz were among the actors who also jumped back into character for the one-time special to benefit the nonprofit organization Feeding America.

