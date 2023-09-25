This Parody Twitter Account Perfectly Skewers A Key Player In The Writers Strike

Striking WGA members picket with striking SAG-AFTRA members outside Paramount Studios on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles. Mario Tama via Getty Images

After 146 days and 145 nights, there is finally an end in sight to the Writers Guild of America strike. Hollywood studio and streaming executives, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, or AMPTP, have finally reached a tentative deal with the WGA.

“We can say, with great pride,” an email to members reads, “that this deal is exceptional — with meaningful gains and protections for writers in every sector of the membership.” This result is a testament to the remarkable display of solidarity among entertainment workers, the power of labor unions and public pressure, as well as the dissemination of information via social media.

One social media account, specifically, has been a shining light throughout this ordeal: @ItsMeCarolAMPTP.

The spoof account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been impersonating AMPTP President Carol Lombardini for the past five months. With over four decades of experience in Hollywood labor disputes, Lombardini does not appear to have an online social media presence nor a public account on X.

Per a New York Times article profiling the veteran studio negotiator, the low-profile Lombardini has “not given an interview of more than a few words since 2009,” when she was appointed to the presidency. (She reportedly declined to comment for the story. However, an associate of Lombardini’s told the Times that she has seen the parody account and “is not amused.”)

HuffPost has reached out to the real Lombardini and the AMPTP for comment.

For many, the account’s tweets have not only brought laughter and reprieve during a period of strife, but they also exemplify the absurdity and inane rationales of those who prop up corporate greed.

The account — whose creator is unknown — seemingly joined the platform in October 2021. Thanks to changes implemented by X’s owner Elon Musk, @ItsMeCarolAMPTP appears to have purchased a blue check, earning verified status in August. The account’s first tweet in May echoed the rhetoric from Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav and said, “not seeing any picket signs that say ‘attitude of gratitude.’”

not seeing any picket signs that say “attitude of gratitude” 🤔 — Carol Lombardini (@ItsMeCarolAMPTP) May 4, 2023

just wanna pause a moment to say how proud I am of these four CEOs for rolling up their sleeves and putting in the work to try and finally make a deal with the writers before Q3 ends and Wall Street nukes us all. these dogged heroes have already worked almost 25 hours this week! — Carol Lombardini (@ItsMeCarolAMPTP) September 23, 2023

AMPTP members, check your emails! below is a copy of MY latest full update on the state of negotiations with the WGA cc @DEADLINE @Variety @thr @PuckNews @TheAnkler pic.twitter.com/eOhsNoY3VR — Carol Lombardini (@ItsMeCarolAMPTP) August 23, 2023

The account poked fun at trade outlets such as Deadline, Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, which have been criticized throughout the strike for biased reporting on negotiation updates. (The aforementioned outlets are housed under Penske Media Corp., which acquired Dick Clark Productions — a member of the AMPTP — in January.)

Just last week, the Carol Lombardini impersonator tweeted, “walking into work, reflecting on … how this mob of weird unruly nerds never bent or wavered no matter what we told Deadline to print.”

As the general public mourned over Drew Barrymore’s fall from grace, it was none other than @ItsMeCarolAMPTP who applauded and stood by her. “Love and light to @DrewBarrymore! there’s absolutely NOTHING you could do here. not a single thing. your hands are tied!” they wrote.

When the tentative agreement was finally reached, @ItsCarolAMPTP tweeted in defeat. Quoting an image of the WGA negotiating committee from writer-director Eric Haywood, the parody account wrote, “these people ruined my life.”

well we laughed, we cried, we fucked around, we found out, we murdered some trees and we wished a little light homelessness on certain people, but overall i think we can all agree i personally did a great job! now if you’ll excuse us we need to go atone!!!!!! https://t.co/aIcLv9cutr — Carol Lombardini (@ItsMeCarolAMPTP) September 25, 2023

While actors with the SAG-AFTRA union are still on strike — and the identity of the impersonator has yet to be revealed — @ItsMeCarolAMPTP remains a source of humor online. The account’s latest tweet? Extending an invitation to chief WGA negotiator Ellen Stutzman to catch up with “her” over double peach bellinis.

