Stunning Photos Show This Year’s Partial Solar Eclipse

The last solar eclipse of 2022, which momentarily erased a piece of the sun, took place on Tuesday in a galaxy far, far away.
Well, maybe not that far away.
Those who live in Europe, Africa and Asia were able to witness the partial eclipse, which covered 80% of the sun, according to The Associated Press. The next solar eclipse will take place in April 2023, where it will be viewable throughout Australia and Asia.
A solar eclipse is a natural phenomena that occurs when the moon casts a shadow on Earth as it passes between the sun and the Earth, according to the National Weather Service.
When viewed from our planet, the solar eclipse will make it appear as if a portion of the sun (partial eclipse) or the entire sun (total eclipse) is blocked out.
They can only be seen in certain parts of the world, depending on the distance between the Earth, moon and sun.
Now, before you rush off and put those eyes to the sky, make sure you protect your eyes since viewing the sun directly can be painful and dangerous. You can use protective glasses designed to protect your eyes from the sun as you’re looking at it. Learn more about how to view the eclipse safely here.
Here are some photos of Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse.