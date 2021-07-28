HuffPost Finds

12 Things For Anyone Whose Partner Is A Pain To Sleep With

Get proper rest and keep the peace in your relationship with these genius items.
Jennifer Tonti and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Sharing a bed with your significant other can be great ― until you actually fall asleep. If you deal with a partner that snores, stays on their phone later than you, or even steals the covers, you’re probably pretty fed up.

Luckily, there are products out there to solve these problems. Here are a few relationship-saving items that will help you both get a good night’s sleep. Sweet dreams!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of 12 anti-snoring nose vents
Amazon
These will open up your partner's nostrils and alleviate the most annoying thing they do — snore!

Promising review: "My husband is the worst about snoring and keeping me up all dang night. So I did some research and found these! I’m so excited that I bought them because he started snoring and I woke him up and asked him to use one. No noise!!! 10/10 would recommend to everyone." — Martha Jean Thompson Koons

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2
A six-pack of soft silicone earplugs
Amazon
You can turn to these when nothing else will do the trick. These mold to your unique ear shape so there's no concern about if they'll fit or fall out during the night.

Promising review: "I tried everything to drown out my husband's snoring. I bought several other ear plugs on here. I tried turning white noise up in my headphones and listening to it during the night. I tried sleeping in other rooms. But NOTHING works like these. When you get the air tight seal in your ear just right, it blocks all the loud noise. And the best part is I am still able to hear my alarm in the morning (although it is a louder alarm tone right beside my side of the bed). Get these and you won’t regret it. They are affordable and literally saved my marriage. I can finally sleep in peace." — Ansley Oermann

Get a pack of six pairs from Amazon for $3.96.
3
A pack of light dimming patches
Amazon
If your partner's late-night gaming habit is keeping you up with all the LED lights blinking in your peripheral vision, these small patches will keep those lights from keeping you awake. Each pack comes with 100 easy-to-use, peel and stick patches in a variety of sizes and shapes that will dim 50-80% of light.

Promising review: "This is one of those products that helps correct a problem that you think you just have to live with, the overly bright indicator light. It's very simple; the sheet is filled with dozens of pre-cut static cling light blockers that have been made from a film that blocks about three-quarters of the light. The very first thing I put it over was the bright red led of my Panasonic TV. Apply the dot and voilà! The glaring red dot is significantly muted and yet should I be watching a program that is solely an uninterrupted black screen, I can be comforted that the TV is truly on." — Kurt A. Greiner

Get a set of 100 stickers from Amazon for $5.49.
4
A set of bedsheet suspenders
Amazon
Clip and grip these to your sheets so they stay secure because your bedmate tosses and turns — and by the time the sun rises, your bedsheets are halfway on the floor.

Promising review: "Say goodbye to re-arranging your fitted sheet every morning! My boyfriend sleeps like he’s rolling down a hill, so every morning I would wake up to the scratchy feel of my mattress cover because my soft silk fitted sheet was all over the place. Thanks to these bed bands, our sheets stay put no matter what. The only way for your fitted sheet to come off is if you manually remove these first. I wish I would have bought this so much sooner." — Khalysee

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in five colors and four pack sizes).
5
A sunrise-simulating alarm clock
Amazon
If you've tried every trick in the book to get your partner to stop pressing snooze and get out of bed on time in the morning, you need this! It will imitate the sunrise and sunset to naturally wake you both up (no more loud scary alarms).

It has a natural light lamp and a speaker that offers five different wake-up sounds. It also provides a go-to-sleep function that allows you to drift off to sleep with a sunset-like decreasing light mode.

Promising review: "This thing is just great. I bought it for my boyfriend who is a habitual snoozer. He stays covered under the sheets and drowns out the sound of every alarm clock he sets. He has to wake up at 4 a.m. for work and he is not a morning person. Waking up in the dark is part of his reason for not wanting to get up. This thing gets him up everyday now. It is genius. Anyone who has a hard time waking up in the morning could benefit from trying this alarm clock. The technology in the light is designed to simulate a natural sunrise. This natural sun rising tells your body to wake up!" — Andrea

Get it from Amazon for $99.99.
6
A shredded foam back pillow
Amazon
With this, you won't have to fight over the pillows when it comes time to watch your favorite movie in bed together.

Promising review: "I bought this because six pillows were not enough to keep my girlfriend and I both comfortable on my bed when we were watching TV. I ended up having to lay down on my stomach and give her the pillows to sit up. I don't want a repeat of the last time. So I bought this pillow so that neither of us would be stuck being unable to sit up and watch TV. Long story short, I'm now sitting with my back pressed up against the most comfortable pillow my bed has to offer, which is this very product." — Noel

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two colors and three styles).
7
A pack of six cable clips
Amazon
You can use these so each of you have your own charging station on separate bedside tables because you're constantly fighting over the charger before falling asleep and this way you each have one within arm's reach.

Promising review: "Love these. I always lose my charging cord behind my bed and this little gadget keeps my charging cord locked in place on my night stand! Very convenient and a brilliant idea. They are very stick which is nice, but also I love that they come in a package of six for both my boyfriend and I and we use them for our laptop chargers as well! Great product. Would recommend!" — Tristan

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $6.96.
8
A bedside caddy
Amazon
This will keep your phone, remote and current favorite book all in one place so you never have to ask your partner to get out of bed and get them for you (because we both know they aren't gonna move).

Promising Review: "Perfect for my needs. It stays in place between the mattress and box spring. I've stopped dropping my iPhone during the night because it's in the pocket instead of on my night table." — lady g

Get it from Amazon for $22.50.
9
An adjustable bed tray
Amazon
Made with drawers for your knickknacks, a built-in mouse pad and foldable legs for storage, this bed tray is perfect for nights when you need to stay up and get some work done and you and your partner are just on different schedules.

Promising Review: "I bought two of these for my boyfriend and I as we like to lay in bed and play computer games. The mouse pad works amazingly, and I love the little drawer. I keep my phone in the drawer and run a cord through it to charge it while I am playing. There is a little hole for a charger. I have also lately been doing my college homework on this while laying in bed instead of my desk! Love this purchase." — AmazonCustomer

Get it from Amazon for $58.81.
10
An eye mask
Amazon
Made of 100% silk, you can use this eye mask to block out the iPhone light that's currently in your face as your bed pal scrolls through Instagram. This mask has an adjustable strap in the back for a secure fit.

Promising review: "I bought this for my boyfriend because the television lights bother him when I watch TV in bed at night. (Bad, I know!) He has worn it every night since! It's soft with adjustable straps and provides full coverage over the eyes. We are a happy household!"— C. DePuy

Get it from Amazon for $9.89 (available in five colors).
11
A remote-controlled, dimmable LED lightbulb
Amazon
You need this if you would rather duel to the death than get out from under the sheets to switch off the lights. This lightbulb can be used in a table lamp, ceiling light, chandelier, floor lamp, you name it. There's a shade of light for every mood and a level of brightness for every activity.

Promising Review: "This light bulb is a smart, LED and remote control. It is an 8w bulb and it is dimmable. 8w is equivalent to a 60w incandescent bulb This is great for when your laying in bed and don't want to have to get up to shut off the light. You just use the remote control. The remote control uses 2 AAA batteries (not included) I think the price of this light bulb/remote control set was reasonable. I like this product and I would recommend it." — Grace

Get it from Amazon for $17.99.
12
A cozy headband
Amazon
There are headphones built-in to this headband so you can listen to some tunes or your favorite podcast. It's perfect if your partner likes complete silence while falling asleep.

Promising review: "I listen to podcasts at night to help me block out the thoughts of the day and help me sleep and have always used headphones so as not to wake my husband. But regular headphones are very uncomfortable when you are laying down, especially if you tend to sleep on your side — these headphones solve the issue. They are comfortable and you can sleep on your side while barely noticing them. The sound quality is pretty good and the cord doesn't get in the way and hasn't shown any signs of fraying or wearing. The material is warm and cozy, but not too warm. And the headphones help block out outside noises too for a good night's rest." — Dog Lover

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
shoppingSleepsleep products