12 Things For Anyone Whose Partner Is A Pain To Sleep With

Sharing a bed with your significant other can be great ― until you actually fall asleep. If you deal with a partner that snores, stays on their phone later than you, or even steals the covers, you’re probably pretty fed up.
Luckily, there are products out there to solve these problems. Here are a few relationship-saving items that will help you both get a good night’s sleep. Sweet dreams!
1
A set of 12 anti-snoring nose vents
2
A six-pack of soft silicone earplugs
3
A pack of light dimming patches
4
A set of bedsheet suspenders
5
A sunrise-simulating alarm clock
6
A shredded foam back pillow
7
A pack of six cable clips
8
A bedside caddy
9
An adjustable bed tray
10
An eye mask
11
A remote-controlled, dimmable LED lightbulb
12
A cozy headband
