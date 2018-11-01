This Comic Will Hit Home If Your S.O. Sucks At Taking Photos Of You

Love Illustrated is a HuffPost comic series that captures the realities of modern love.

There are two kinds of significant others in this world: those who live to take nicely lit, magazine-worthy photos of their boyfriend or girlfriend for Instagram, and those who can’t take a cute photo to save their lives.

Illustrator Dami Lee’s boyfriend Matthew falls firmly in the latter camp. While Lee has snapped some super-cute photos of her guy in the almost three years they’ve been together, Matthew’s photo-taking skills remain depressingly bad. Like, really bad.

“My boyfriend is extremely talented when it comes to capturing the worst photos of me possible,” the New York-based artist told HuffPost. “He’s made me look like everyone from Mozart to Dwight from ‘The Office’ when he cuts off the face of the CPR doll.”