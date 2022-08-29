Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Partner Track'

A hit reality show spinoff and mystery thriller are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Echoes” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

This new mystery thriller stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata. “Echoes” debuted on Aug. 19 and tells the story of twin sisters who have been secretly swapping lives since childhood ― until one goes missing.

In second place is another new show, the legal drama “Partner Track,” which premiered on Aug. 26. Based on Helen Wan’s 2013 novel, the show follows an idealistic young lawyer working to make partner while navigating her personal life at an elite New York City law firm.

"Partner Track" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Partner Track" on Netflix.

And third in the ranking is “Selling The OC” ― a spinoff of the hit reality show “Selling Sunset.” The new series follows the Oppenheim Group’s expansion into Orange County and its all-new real estate team.

Beyond the top three, Mindy Kaling’s critically acclaimed high school comedy-drama, “Never Have I Ever,” remains in the ranking after its Season 3 premiere on Aug. 12. And viewers are still tuning in to “The Sandman,” the fantasy series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s bestselling graphic novel.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Junior Baking Show” (Netflix)

9. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

8. “Never Have I Ever” (Netflix)

7. “Mo” (Netflix)

6. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

5. “High Heat” (Netflix)

4. “The Sandman” (Netflix)

3. “Selling The OC” (Netflix)

2. “Partner Track” (Netflix)

1. “Echoes” (Netflix)

