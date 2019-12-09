HuffPost Finds

20 Party-Ready Jumpsuits For Women Who Aren't Into Dresses

We found jumpsuits that’ll have you dressed up and ready for your next holiday party.

Don't know what to wear to the next holiday party? Don't worry, we got you covered. 

From a company cocktail party to a New Year’s Eve get together at a favorite local bar, your inbox is probably getting filled with holiday party invites waiting for your RSVP.

And while you’ve stocked up on puffer coats and scarves before the next cold spell, you might have missed out on getting the outfit that’s perfect for the next party.

It doesn’t help that we’ve already had a cold start to the winter, so dresses aren’t really on the mind anyway. Maybe you’re not even in the mood to put on a dress with tights that keep falling down or that the wind can blow away in all directions.

Luckily, a jumpsuit can be an alternative that’s just as dressy and that’ll keep you comfortable whether you’re chatting or cha-chaing until the early hours of the next morning.

But don’t worry if you don’t know where to start looking for your perfect jumpsuit. We found jumpsuits that’ll have you dressed up and ready to go to your next holiday party.

Whether you’re a subtle shimmer kind of gal or a woman who wants and gets all the glitter, we’re sure you’ll be able to find your next party outfit in this roundup of jumpsuits.

It’s only fair that since we’re heading into 2020, we found the 20 best jumpsuits for the holidays.

Check out the 20 best jumpsuits we found for you to wear at your next holiday party:

1
Belted Puff Shoulder Jumpsuit
& Other Stories
You really can't go wrong with a rhinestone studded buckle belt. Get it for $149 at & Other Stories.
2
Gal Meets Glam Casey Sequin Ruffle Strap Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
If you're hoping to show off your party shoes, this cropped jumpsuit might just do the trick. Get it now for $149 at Nordstrom.
3
1970s Mustard Yellow Velvet Short Sleeve Heddy Jumpsuit
Unique Vintage
You'll be a ray of sunshine in this mustard velvet jumpsuit. Get it for $98 at Unique Vintage.
4
Lemongrass Jumpsuit
Reformation
You'll look as pretty as a picture in this printed jumpsuit. Get it for $278 at Reformation.
5
Colorblocked Sleeveless Ruffle Jumpsuit
J.Crew
This jumpsuit will make other party-goers do a double take, thinking that you're wearing separates.Get it for $148 at J.Crew.
6
Retro Style Multicolor Velvet Wide Leg Jumpsuit
Unique Vintage
This is a different spin on a velvet jumpsuit that'll have you spinning around on any dance floor. Get it $44 at Unique Vintage.
7
Lauren Ralph Lauren Cape Georgette Jumpsuit
Macy's
You'll feel like you can fly with the flowy cape on this jumpsuit. The design on the buckle of the belt has a slight Art Deco feel, which works since we're heading into 2020. Originally $240, you can get it for $168 with code FRIEND at Macy's.
8
Shine Away Sparkle Jumpsuit
ModCloth
Start your reign as the dancing queen right with this sparkly jumpsuit. Get it for $79 at ModCloth.
9
The Japanese GoWeave Short-Sleeve Jumpsuit
Everlane
If you shun shimmer, you'll love this simple and sophisticated jumpsuit. Get it for $130 at Everlane.
10
Scotch & Soda Multi Stripe All In One Jumpsuit
Shopbop
If you're looking for something that you can wear to work with a blazer and toss your blazer aside when you're at the party, this jumpsuit's it. Get it for $225 at Shopbop.
11
Amaris Flutter-Sleeved Jumpsuit
Anthropologie
The sheer neckline on this jumpsuit will have you looking oh-so-stylish. Get it for $180 at Anthropologie.
12
Satin Ruffle-Neck Jumpsuit
Madewell
For the more minimalists among us, this satin jumpsuit with a ruffly neckline is a sexy option for a holiday party. Get it for $145, plus an additional 25% off with code GOODCHEER for a limited time, at Madewell.
13
Bold Notion Wide-Leg Jumpsuit
ModCloth
If you prefer prints to paillettes, this jumpsuit that has a different take on the cheetah trend. Get it for $89 at ModCloth.
14
UO Molly Velvet Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters
While this jumpsuit might seem all business in the front, it boasts a crisscross strap on an open back. Get it now for $79 at Urban Outfitters.
15
V-Neck Wide-Leg Velvet Jumpsuit
J.Crew
With a bow around the waist, this jumpsuit is as classic as it gets. Get it for $148 at J.Crew.
16
Shawl Collar Belted Boilersuit
& Other Stories
This jumpsuit is an ever-so-elegant take on the edgy boiler suit. Get it for $129 at & Other Stories.
17
Eliza J Flocked Dot Mesh & Velvet Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
If you look really closely, you can catch the little flowers on the mesh neckline of this jumpsuit. Get it for $168 at Nordstrom.
18
Velvet Cowl-Neck Jumpsuit
Banana Republic
This jumpsuit is made with velvet designed to be super stretchy so you won't be uncomfortable during a dance-off. Get it for $149, plus an additional 40% off when added to your cart, at Banana Republic.
19
Sanctuary Check You Later Jumpsuit
Macy's
You won't have to worry about being able to wear this jumpsuit over and over again. Just add a turtleneck underneath. Get it for $67 with code FRIEND at Macy's.
20
UO Nikki Strapless Straight Leg Jumpsuit
Urban Outfitters
With an easy pull-on design, you won't have trouble taking this jumpsuit off after a long night. Get it now for $59 at Urban Outfitters.
