Car Thief Steals Hearse With A Body In The Back

Police in California appealed for the return of an SUV that was stolen from outside a Pasadena church — with a corpse in the back.
The black Lincoln Navigator, that was being used as a hearse, was taken from outside the Saint Anthony Greek Orthodox Church on Rosemead Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to authorities.
“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Twitter:
