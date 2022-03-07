Ukrainian Actor Pasha Lee Reportedly Killed By Russian Shelling

Pasha Lee, a 33-year-old Ukrainian actor, was reportedly killed on Sunday by Russian shelling of northern Ukraine.

According to Ukraine’s Odesa International Film Festival and local reports, Lee was killed in Irpin after joining the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend the country against the Russian invasion.

In an Instagram post tagged to Irpin on Saturday, Lee wrote: “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!” according to a translation.

The actor appeared in films including “Meeting Of Classmates,” “The Fight Rules,” “Selfie Party” and “Zvychayna Sprava,” Deadline reported. He was also a host on the DOM channel and did voice work in “The Lion King” and “The Hobbit,” according to a Facebook post by Sergiy Tomilenko, president of Ukraine’s National Union of Journalists.