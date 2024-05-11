These Passport Holders Are Popular With Amazon Shoppers

Shopping travelflyingaccessories

As most international travelers know, one of the worst things that can happen when you’re abroad is losing your passport. Not having a passport means you won’t be able to get into the next country you’re traveling to and, even worse, it can make it hard to get home.

Before you panic and cancel your trip overseas, there are measures in place to make sure you aren’t totally stranded if you lose your passport. But those options are expensive and inconvenient, so why go through it at all? With that in mind, here are 10 great passport holders Amazon shoppers swear by.

A travel wallet with a hidden magnetic clasp
This handmade leather passport holder is perfect for holding all your travel essentials, from your passport to vaccine cards, ID cards, credit cards, and more. Made from premium high-quality eco-friendly synthetic leather, this passport holder is soft to the touch and equipped with a hidden magnetic clasp. Still not convinced? It comes in 27 different color options and has over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$9.99 at Amazon
A premium leather waterproof passport holder
If you've ever had a leaky water bottle ruin your day, make sure it doesn't ruin your vacation by investing in a high-quality waterproof passport holder like this one. Available in a handful of different colors with an embossed logo on the upper left-hand corner, this slim passport holder doubles as a travel wallet and even has a place to store your pen.

Plus, Amazon reviewers love it. "This booklet was GREAT and a lifesaver," one reviewer wrote. "It fits so many things and the magnetic strap keeps everything close and secured. Great quality and the green color looks exactly like the picture."
$9.99 at Amazon
A vegan leather passport holder with a vibrant pattern
If you're looking for something a little different, this stylish Lilly Pulitzer passport holder is a great pick. Made of durable vegan leather, this passport wallet includes three inner card slots with space for a vaccine card. Available in four different patterns, reviewers love this pick. "When you are in line in customs and scrambling around for your passport in your purse, this stands out & is easy to find," a customer wrote.
$26.95 at Amazon
A basic passport holder that won't break the bank
If you need a simple way to protect your passport and don't want to spend much, opt for this passport cover that also has a slot for your vaccine card and only costs a few dollars. Amazon reviewers love this faux-leather pick, which comes in 25 different colors.

"I got my first passport last month and wanted something easily visible to carry it because I was flying to Belgium," one reviewer wrote. "Let me say I love the passport holder it is medium-sized so you can see it in your bag and also it has an extra clear side so you could put money, cards and CDC cards etc."
$5.99 at Amazon
A 2-pack passport and vaccine card holder
Looking for a two-for-one deal? Whether you're shopping for yourself and a fellow traveler or you simply want a backup, this two-pack is a pick. Made with RFID-blocking material and a slot for a vaccine card (or any other card), these passport holders are convenient and will keep your passport safe and visible.
$7.99 at Amazon
A travel pouch you can hang around your neck
While this pick might not be quite as sleek as other options on this list, you can bet it will get the job done in terms of keeping your passport and other travel documents safe. Made with RFID-blocking material to prevent data theft, this travel wallet can be worn around your neck under or over your clothes to keep your passport as safe and accessible (to you) as possible.

One Amazon reviewer says this travel wallet is "worth every cent." "I've taken this product overseas with me several times now and it has withstood everything," they wrote. "I've traveled to high pick-pocket risk areas and this is so easy to throw over as a crossbody and throw a jacket or sweater over it. You can cinch the strap up as high or low as you want it. There are several zipped pockets. It routinely holds my passport, a lipstick or two, cash, coins, four or five credit cards or ID-size cards, and with a tight squeeze, my Samsung 24+ phone."
$11.99 at Amazon
A multi-slot passport holder
This gorgeous passport holder, which is available in 31 colors and patterns, uses synthetic leather, RIFD-blocking material, and multiple slots to hold your passport, cards, pen, and more. With a 3D-embossed cover, this passport holder is both functional and stylish. In case you need more convincing, it has over 15,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
$10.99 at Amazon
A slim and sleek travel wallet
For a sleek and minimal option, look no further than this slim travel wallet, which you can purchase in neutral hues (like this denim one) or louder patterns like the U.S. flag or Van Gogh's "Starry Night." With a premium synthetic leather interior and exterior, this lightweight and slim design is perfect for securely holding your passport and important cards and is made with RIFD-blocking material for extra security.

This is great because your passport and your CC are in one place and your passport doesn’t get bent,” wrote one reviewer. “Used it when traveling on a cruise along with another color and my partner and I knew who’s was who’s without having to open it up and look! Nice find!”
$9.99 at Amazon
A passport holder with space for an airtag
Talk about a genius idea for a passport holder: This one has space for an AirTag, lessening the chance of permanently loosing its contents. Made from leather scraps, this handmade passport holder as an eco-friendly choice that is both minimal and functional.
$25.97 at Amazon
