These Passport Holders Are Popular With Amazon Shoppers

A travel pouch you can hang around your neck

While this pick might not be quite as sleek as other options on this list, you can bet it will get the job done in terms of keeping your passport and other travel documents safe. Made with RFID-blocking material to prevent data theft, this travel wallet can be worn around your neck under or over your clothes to keep your passport as safe and accessible (to you) as possible.One Amazon reviewer says this travel wallet is "worth every cent." "I've taken this product overseas with me several times now and it has withstood everything," they wrote . "I've traveled to high pick-pocket risk areas and this is so easy to throw over as a crossbody and throw a jacket or sweater over it. You can cinch the strap up as high or low as you want it. There are several zipped pockets. It routinely holds my passport, a lipstick or two, cash, coins, four or five credit cards or ID-size cards, and with a tight squeeze, my Samsung 24+ phone."