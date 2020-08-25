The Prettiest Pastel Cookware That Looks A Lot Like Le Creuset

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost You'll feel inspired with these pretty pastel cookware sets.

If you’ve been dining in more than out recently — trading in takeout for a dinner that you made all by yourself (or with the help of a healthy meal kit) — you might be ready to replace cookware from your college days.

One of the best cookware brands that comes to mind is Le Creuset, which is known for its colorful cast-iron pots and pans — and high price tags. The company has been around since 1925, and its Dutch ovens have become pretty much legendary.

But it’s the brand’s pastel shades — like this lavender cocotte for French onion soup and rose fry pan that’s meant for omelettes — that our shopping editors can’t stop eyeing.

That’s why we wanted to find lookalikes that weren’t as pricey in dreamy pastel colors like blush and mint. We found pastel pots, pans — and yes, Dutch ovens — that are all under $250.

Below, we’ve rounded up cookware sets and individual pots and pans, including a ceramic cookware set in different shades of pink and a cult-favorite all-in-one pan that’s supposed to do everything from braising to boiling.

Your palate (or should we say palette?) is sure to be cleansed with this pastel cookware.