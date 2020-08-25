The Prettiest Pastel Cookware That Looks A Lot Like Le Creuset

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
If you’ve been dining in more than out recently — trading in takeout for a dinner that you made all by yourself (or with the help of a healthy meal kit) — you might be ready to replace cookware from your college days.
Your palate (or should we say palette?) is sure to be cleansed with this pastel cookware.
Check out all the pretty pastel pots and pans we could find:
Gibson Home Plaza 7-Piece Cookware Set
Urban Outfitters
This cookware set includes a sauce pan, Dutch oven, frying pan, spatula and spoon. It features an enameled finish in mint or light blue. You'll have to hand-wash the set since it's not dishwasher-safe. Find the set for $89 at Urban Outfitters. Keep in mind that it's on backorder until Sept. 23.
Crock-Pot Artisan 3-Quart Round Cast-Iron Nonstick Dutch Oven in Blush Pink with Lid
Gibson Home Mainstays 10-Piece White Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Walmart
This colorful set includes two sauce pans (with lids), two Dutch ovens (with lids) and two fry pans. These pots and pans are made of a nonstick ceramic on the inside. The handles are supposed to stay cool so they're not too hot to touch. Find the set for $65 at Walmart.
Greenpan Nonstick 10-Piece Set
West Elm
This nonstick set has almost all your cookware basics, including a sauce pan, two frying pans, a skillet and a Dutch oven with four coordinating lids. Made with a ceramic coating, the set also has handles that are made from recycled stainless steel and a base from recycled aluminum. Find the set for $250 at West Elm.
Caraway Sauté Pan
Caraway
This oven-safe, nonstick pan has a ceramic-coated interior, a lid and stainless steel handles. It's nontoxic, free of Teflon and heavy metals. Plus, it has a 4.9-star rating over more than 2,000 reviews. It comes in shades like sage green and "perracotta" (a pinkish terracotta color). Find this pan for $135 at Caraway. You can pick out the matching fry pan, sauce pan and Dutch oven if you're looking for a set (which costs $395).
Kenmore Broadway 16-Quart Steamer Pot
Macy's
This steamer pot is perfect for all your pasta dinners. It has a blue enamel finish that's meant to be easy to clean, and its tight tempered glass lid means you can check on how your veggies are cooking, too. Plus, the body is made of steel that'll be able to handle the heat. Find it for $120 at Macy's.
Greenpan Valencia Pro Ceramic Non-Stick Frypan, Set of 2
Verishop
This set of two frying pans is made with a durable, hard anodized body. It's nonstick and scratch-resistant. You should use wooden or silicone utensils with this pan (not metal) so it'll stay intact. Find the set for $80 at Verishop.
Our Place Always Pan
Our Place
You might get this pan while it's hot: Our Place says it had a 30,000-person waitlist. The Always Pan's supposed to be an all-in-one since it can do just about anything from searing to steaming and straining. It has a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating and comes with a beechwood spatula and stainless steel steamer basket. Find it for $145 at Our Place.
GreenLife Soft Grip 16-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Amazon
This lavender 16-piece set has almost everything you could need for your kitchen, including three fry pans, two sauce pans, a stockpot, a sauté pan and cooking utensils. These pots and pans made of a nonstick ceramic and the set's dishwasher-safe. Find the set for $86 at Amazon.
BergHOFF Modern Cast-Iron Deep Lidded Skillet
Food52
You don't have to worry about carrying around this cast-iron skillet: It has wide handles for your "heavily-mitted hands to get a hold." It's meant for low-oil frying and sautéing. This nonstick skillet also comes with a ceramic tagine topper for stews for two. Find this skillet for $170 at Food52. There's a matching cast-iron casserole, too.
Neoflam Retro Nonstick Ceramic 5-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
This set features a frying pan, a sauce pan with a glass lid, a stockpot with a glass lid and silicone grips. The cookware's constructed from ceramic and cast aluminum. The pots and pans have soft-touch handles, too. Find the set for $120 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Food52 x Staub Petite French Oven Stovetop Rice Cooker
Food52
If you're always craving rice, you might get this rice cooker from Staub, which is known for its French cast iron. This pot's meant to distribute heat and moisture evenly and has an easy-to-clean enamel finish. It can be used to heat up leftovers or boil eggs, too. Find it for $149 at Food52.
BergHOFF Cast-Iron 7-Quart Round Covered Stockpot
Macy's
This stock pot's made of a cast iron that's supposed to be durable, with a pink enameled exterior. It has an easy-to-grip knob so you can place it on the table. You'll have to hand-wash this item. Find it for $160 at Macy's.
The Pioneer Woman Classic Belly 10-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick and Cast-Iron Cookware Set
Walmart
The highlights of this ceramic nonstick and cast-iron set include a sauce pan, jumbo cooker and Dutch oven that all come with a lid. The lids in this set are tempered, so you can see what's cooking. The well-reviewed set has a 4.2-star rating. Find the set for $99 at Walmart.
Rachael Ray Create Delicious Nonstick Aluminum 13-Piece Cookware Set
Bed Bath & Beyond
This cookware set includes a saucepan, a sauté pan, two deep skillets and a cookie pan. The pots and pans have a stainless steel base and handles with cool-touch silicone grips. Find the set for $140 at Bed Bath & Beyond.
This braiser can do much more than just braise — it can boil, bake, roast and sear, too. You'll find cast iron on the inside, and and the outside has an enamel finish. This item has large loop handles so that it's easy to carry for a potluck. Plus, it doubles as food storage. Find it for $59 at Amazon.