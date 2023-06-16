Pat Benatar Has 2-Word Response To Ted Cruz's Strange Rant About Her And Satan

Advertisement

However, Cruz’s reasoning was bizarre and included references to devil costumes, the full moon, child murder and, strangest of all, the 1980s-era Rock & Roll Hall of Famer:

“I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.”

Ted Cruz: “I don’t think Senate Democrats, if you had video of Joe Biden murdering children dressed as the devil under a full moon while singing Pat Benatar, they still wouldn’t vote to convict.” pic.twitter.com/0a83AxV5RD — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) June 15, 2023

Although Cruz’s comments may have been a reference to Benatar’s song “Hell Is for Children,” it seemed odd, considering that song is a condemnation of child abuse.

Not surprisingly, Benatar’s fans jumped to her defense, but the singer and husband Neil Giraldo stayed out of it until Friday, when they posted a brief two-word response to the senator on Facebook: “Nice try!”

HuffPost reached out to Benatar but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Her publicist told Variety that the singer, who rarely makes public political statements, would not comment further on Cruz’s devilishly foolish comment.

Cruz hasn’t made any further comments referencing Benatar, but if things get heated, one Twitter user had the obvious solution: A dance-off, like in Benatar’s iconic 1983 music video for “Love Is a Battlefield.”

There's only one way to settle this. Ted Cruz has to do a dance off with Pat Benatar. pic.twitter.com/DnOSno4nxR — Staz Trudeaux (@SheJStaz) June 16, 2023