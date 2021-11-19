Twitter Users Are Cackling Over DC Reporter's Over-The-Top Vandalism Segment

The extremely dramatic telling of a local news story by a veteran Washington, D.C., news reporter has sent Twitter users into a fit of giggles.

NBC4’s Pat Collins went out into the field this week to take a deep dive into a case of mistaken identity. A woman’s car was vandalized by someone who was apparently very angry with a cheater named Mike.

Advertisement

Veteran Nedra Brantley said she discovered the damage to her red Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Sunday morning. “Mike is a cheater,” read the spray-painted messages on the hood and sides of the car. The side mirrors were also snapped off and the front and back windshields smashed.

“Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike, Mike,” Collins said, assessing the damage. “See what you’ve done. I don’t know who you are. I don’t know where you are. But you may want to start changing your ways or changing your name.”

Speaking to Brantley, Collins demanded: “Is your name Mike? Have you ever gone out with somebody named Mike? Do you know anybody named Mike?”

The bemused victim said no to all. Thankfully, she said, her insurance was taking care of it.

Advertisement

ICYMI: A vandal with a bone to pick spray-painted “Mike is a cheater” on an SUV parked in Northeast D.C.



But it wasn’t Mike’s car. https://t.co/GQuUajUg8c pic.twitter.com/NZh4aIFtSm — NBC4 Washington (@nbcwashington) November 18, 2021

The segment went viral, accumulating more than a million views. On Twitter, viewers couldn’t get it enough of it, with MSNBC’s Joy Reid going as far as to brand the reporter ― known for his passionate storytelling style ― a “national treasure.”

Several fans and D.C. locals said they were delighted that Collins’ hilarity was spreading across the country.

I am CRYYYYYING 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Nobody tells a story like Pat Collins @patcollins4 ! #JournoLife pic.twitter.com/xl8hIJvx47 — Nicki Mayo (@nickimayonews) November 16, 2021

I'm so glad folks across the country are finding out about Pat Collins. 😂❤️ https://t.co/o6gkZcuK0r — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) November 18, 2021