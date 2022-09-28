Politics
Republican Rep's Hot Take On Drug Seizures Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

“I don’t think he’s making the point he thinks he’s making…” one critic mockingly responded to the Texas Republican on Twitter.
Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) puzzled people with his commentary on drug seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

On Twitter, Fallon noted Monday how “1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border” since Joe Biden became president.

Then he continued:

“If you needed more evidence that this Administration’s border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis - look no further.”

Critics were confused as to what point he was actually trying to make:

