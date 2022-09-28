Republican Rep's Hot Take On Drug Seizures Has Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Rep. Pat Fallon (R-Texas) puzzled people with his commentary on drug seizures at the U.S.-Mexico border.
On Twitter, Fallon noted Monday how “1.2 MILLION POUNDS of illegal drugs have been seized at our southern border” since Joe Biden became president.
Advertisement
Then he continued:
“If you needed more evidence that this Administration’s border policies are contributing to a surging drug crisis - look no further.”
Critics were confused as to what point he was actually trying to make:
Advertisement
Advertisement