NY1 news anchor Pat Kiernan meant to say that White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had contracted COVID-19. But on a broadcast Monday, he didn’t come close.

“Another member of Donald Trump’s inner circle testing positive for cocaine,” he said in a clip of the gaffe posted on Twitter.

@patkiernan Of course they are on cocaine 😭😭😭 My favorite news anchor pic.twitter.com/U8GxUaCLx0 — Zendelle Adriel ☄️🥵 (@ZendelleP) October 5, 2020

The newsman quickly corrected the error on the air and later wrote that he was sorry for it on Twitter.

Yes. COVID. There's enough going on without adding another dimension. Apologies for the error. — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) October 5, 2020

McEnany joins President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and several other Trump staffers and political allies who recently caught the virus.