Pat McAfee Thinks Calling Caitlin Clark A 'White Bitch' Is A Compliment

“I shouldn’t have used “white bitch” as a descriptor of Caitlin Clark. No matter the context.. even if we’re talking about race being a reason for some of the stuff happening.. I have way too much respect for her and women to put that into the universe.

My intentions when saying it were complimentary just like the entire segment but, a lot of folks are saying that it certainly wasn’t at all. That’s 100% on me and for that I apologize… I have sent an apology to Caitlin as well.

Everything else I said… still alllllll facts. #Journalism #WNBAProgrum #SheIsTheOne”