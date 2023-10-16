Student Who Holds Up 'Kicking Is Easy' Sign Gets Chance For $60,000 Field Goal

A University of Washington student held up a sign Saturday on ESPN’s “College GameDay” that read “Kicking is easy,” and got an extended chance to prove it. (Watch the video below.)
ESPN’s Pat McAfee, a former Indianapolis Colts punter and kickoff specialist who also placekicked at the University of West Virginia, offered Greyson Wilhelm $60,000 to make a 33-yard field goal.
McAfee’s been putting cash on the line weekly for fans to feel the difficulty of kicking under pressure.
Wilhelm, who camped out overnight in Seattle for the opportunity, may have felt the weight of the moment. He hooked the ball wide.
As the crowd chanted, “One more kick!” McAfee cut the prize money to $30,000 to give Wilhelm another shot.
This time, Wilhelm nailed it and got a hug from host Kirk Herbstreit.
McAfee, however, gave the young man a reality check.
“You’re kicking at a .500 clip. You’d be fired from every single team,” McAfee said. “Kicking isn’t easy, but you’re $30,000 richer.”
Wilhelm also got to watch his Huskies beat the visiting Oregon Ducks to stay undefeated ― in part because the Ducks kicker missed his game-tying field goal attempt as time ran out.