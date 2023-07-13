Pat McAfee Makes Sport Of Kendall Jenner's Romantic Choices At ESPY Awards

Pat McAfee celebrated the intersection of sports and celebrity at Wednesday’s ESPY Awards with a dig at Kendall Jenner and the NBA players she’s dated. (Watch the video below.)

McAfee, the sports network’s reported $17 million-a-year addition, earned some of his keep Wednesday by kicking off the annual celebration on sister station ABC.

One can rarely go wrong by using a star in the Kardashian reality universe as comic fodder, so McAfee proceeded.

“Kendall Jenner’s starting five would win the NBA championship every single year,” McAfee joked, adding: “If they’re in the bubble, your ass is getting smoked.”

Jenner, a model with more than 293 million followers on Instagram, broke up with Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker in 2022 after reported romances with fellow ballers Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

Even Kim Kardashian has jested about Kendall’s alleged basketful of NBA romances. She was spotted wearing a “Kendall’s Starting Five” T-shirt with images of all the aforementioned athletes in a TikTok clip with daughter North last month.

But “Entertainment Tonight” reported previously that Jenner has only confirmed Booker and Griffin as love interests.