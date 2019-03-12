Televangelist Pat Robertson tried to dismiss Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for her past experience as a bartender, then claimed she had “no particular education to speak of.”
Ocasio-Cortez actually graduated with honors from Boston University, which is listed at 42nd on U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of national universities.
But as far as Robertson was concerned, Ocasio-Cortez’s political positions shouldn’t matter because of her work experience and education. In a clip posted online by Right Wing Watch, Robertson said:
“It’s a strange thing when a young woman with no particular education to speak of, who’s had a career, I believe, as a, what is it, a bartender I think? She suddenly is making pronouncements about climate change. Now she’s making a pronouncement about capitalism. And the thing is, the media is following like she’s some guru from off of the Mount Olympus and she just doesn’t know what she’s talking about.”
Last month, the congresswoman discussed how her work as a bartender and waitress helped hone her “BS detector,” an essential skill in politics:
Robertson has a long and ugly track record of divisive and hateful rhetoric, including both homophobic and Islamophobic comments. He’s also a die-hard supporter of President Donald Trump, to the point of declaring that the 2017 Las Vegas massacre was the result of a lack of respect for the president and the national anthem.
See his comments about Ocasio-Cortez below: