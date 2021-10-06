Pat Robertson’s ‘700 Club’ Departure Marked With Montage Of His Most Repulsive Comments

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” found a fitting way to honor longtime TV preacher Pat Robertson’s departure as host of “The 700 Club.”

It hit the televangelist with a montage of his most offensive comments.

The 72-second supercut — a promo for a spoof album titled “Now That’s What I Call Yikes with Pat Robertson” — cut together clips of Robertson, 91, spewing homophobic, racist, Islamophobic, transphobic and misogynistic rhetoric.

In its YouTube description, the Comedy Central program urged viewers to “relive 60 years of Pat Robertson’s hate-filled bangers.”

Watch the video here: