Pat Robertson Shares Bonkers Message From God And Twitter Users Raise Holy Hell

TV preacher Pat Robertson says God told him that President Donald Trump will win reelection.

Oh, and the world’s going to end, probably via an asteroid strike.

“Without question, Trump is going to win the election,” Robertson declared on “The 700 Club” on Tuesday, citing his conversation with the deity. “He’s going to win, that I think’s a given.”

Despite God telling Robertson the election was in the bag, he urged his followers to vote anyway. However, Robertson didn’t exactly give them a great incentive for choosing Trump considering what supposedly happens during his second term.

Robertson said the inauguration would be followed by global strife, widespread “civic disobedience that will be mind-boggling” in the U.S. and at least two assassination attempts.

“The country will be torn apart,” Robertson said, then he went off on some biblical prophecy stuff, claiming there would be a period of war involving Israel, followed by at least five years of “extraordinary peace.”

After that, better book the next flight off the planet because that’s when it all goes kaboom.

“There’s going to be a great tribulation,” Robertson said, predicting an asteroid strike right down to the size of the space rock:

God has an iffy history with presidential predictions, at least in terms of the ones He reportedly shared with Robertson. In 2004, the televangelist said God told him then-President George W. Bush would be reelected, yet claimed God said Mitt Romney would beat then-President Barack Obama in 2012 and serve two terms.

Robertson also famously predicted “a judgment on the world” in the fall of 1982, followed years later by a highly specific ending date of April 29, 2007. By all accounts both predictions were incorrect.

Robertson’s latest attempt at sharing a message from his deity got the treatment on Twitter:

Nothing, nothing, NOTHING has given Me more consistent pleasure over the last half-century than saying stupid shit to Pat Robertson. https://t.co/Zh3iQGymfR — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 20, 2020

This is the worst presidential endorsement Tea's ever heard.https://t.co/DJjNIsABI1 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) October 20, 2020

The most ludicrous thing about modern Christianity is the idea that an all powerful being spends its time sending status updates to crypt keeper MFers like this guy. https://t.co/HDlKi8aMhQ — James S.A. Corey (@JamesSACorey) October 20, 2020

"Pat Robertson says God told him Trump will win reelection & it will bring the End Times." Okay, well, there's your clear election choice right there. For once, there really is a big difference between the two candidates. Vote Biden and live. — Elayne Nasty Woman Boosler (@ElayneBoosler) October 20, 2020

Pat Robertson is a nut. A loon. A fraud. .@realDonaldTrump All the nutty Pastors in the world can’t save you. It’s all going down. You are losing. https://t.co/Niptvymh2e — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 20, 2020

A vote for Trump is a vote for the apocalypse! Pat Robertson says so, basically https://t.co/wtH2s3bd65 — Chrissy the scary anti-fascist (@C_Stroop) October 20, 2020

Why God repeatedly lies to Pat Robertson I will never understand. — Eugene Mirman (@EugeneMirman) October 20, 2020