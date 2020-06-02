Even Pat Robertson Is Turning On Trump: 'You Just Don't Do That, Mr. President'

Televangelist Pat Robertson scolded President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his threat to send the U.S. military into American cities to control civil unrest.

“You just don’t do that, Mr. President,” Robertson said on his “700 Club” TV show, then he raised his voice: “It isn’t cool.”

In comments posted online by Right Wing Watch, Robertson also called out Trump for getting the tone all wrong in dealing with the people protesting against racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, last week.

“You know, there’s a purpose to everything under heaven, you read in the Bible, and there’s a time,” he said. “And I think like now is the time to say, ’I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it’s time we love each other.”

But Trump, he said, took a very different approach:

Pat Robertson tells Trump that his response to the George Floyd protests "isn't cool." pic.twitter.com/vDBYxxUp10 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) June 2, 2020

Given that Robertson is usually to be found on the far right, his criticism of Trump caused a stir on social media:

You’ve all been asking who the leader of antifa is, and boy have I got a plot twist https://t.co/1PsIwONLPy — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 3, 2020

I’m not ready for woke Pat Robertson TBH https://t.co/WoZpMlsWO2 pic.twitter.com/68TpLgww37 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) June 3, 2020

Damn..Pat Robertson is a triple OG white supremacist.

So when he says Trump's response to the anti-Black racism protests was wrong, that really says a lot about Trump. https://t.co/II23Rihd5O — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 3, 2020

I honestly did not think it was possible to lose Pat Robertson over being too shitty on racism and yet... https://t.co/fBTq3Rzylv — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 3, 2020

Pat Robertson is criticizing Trump for his actions against protestors.



At this point, 2020 is just flat-out trolling us. https://t.co/X4gAqdAoZt — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 3, 2020

When you lose Pat Robertson... https://t.co/2U7L0MSSmL — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) June 3, 2020

what did I just watch and do I agree with Pat Robertson suddenly pic.twitter.com/K2uZBYI9j0 — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) June 3, 2020

Well, I guess the apocalypse really must be upon us because I just found myself in agreement with Pat Robertson. https://t.co/r6jDW5sxAW — Rev. Dr. Stacey Simpson Duke (@revdrduke) June 3, 2020