Even Pat Robertson Is Turning On Trump: 'You Just Don't Do That, Mr. President'

Televangelist Pat Robertson scolded President Donald Trump on Tuesday over his threat to send the U.S. military into American cities to control civil unrest.
“You just don’t do that, Mr. President,” Robertson said on his “700 Club” TV show, then he raised his voice: “It isn’t cool.”
In comments posted online by Right Wing Watch, Robertson also called out Trump for getting the tone all wrong in dealing with the people protesting against racial injustice in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, last week.
“You know, there’s a purpose to everything under heaven, you read in the Bible, and there’s a time,” he said. “And I think like now is the time to say, ’I understand your pain, I want to comfort you, I think it’s time we love each other.”
But Trump, he said, took a very different approach:
Robertson has a history of extremist and homophobic comments. Earlier this year, he blamed the coronavirus pandemic on same-sex marriage and abortion, among other things, and last year called a bill to protect LBGTQ people “a devastating blow to religious freedom.”
Given that Robertson is usually to be found on the far right, his criticism of Trump caused a stir on social media: