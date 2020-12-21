Pat Robertson Tells Trump: 'You've Had Your Day And It's Time To Move On'

Pat Robertson has a unexpected message for President Donald Trump: He should forget about overturning the election.

On “The 700 Club” Monday, the evangelical leader and former Republican presidential candidate discussed Trump’s slim and unrealistic chances of nullifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win and suggested the president face reality.

Robertson praised Trump’s ability to raise money and draw crowds but also said the president “lives in an alternate reality,” adding, “He doesn’t lie ― to him, that’s the truth.”

Robertson then conceded that Trump is “very erratic,” which makes dealing with him “a mixed bag” before suggesting the president’s day is done.

“I think it will be well to say, ’You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on,’” he said.

While Robertson conceded Biden was going to be the next president, he didn’t sound confident that the president-elect would be in office long: “I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”

You can watch Robertson’s complete comments here:

Televangelist Pat Robertson declares that Biden will be president and that Trump "lives in an alternate reality," "is very erratic," and should not run again in 2024: "You've had your day and it's time to move on." pic.twitter.com/2WYCZOSNTO — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 21, 2020

The fact that a top evangelical leader actually suggested Trump should move on didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.

OMG- it finally happened! I never dreamed it was possible, but Pat Robertson & I are in COMPLETE AGREEMENT. In other news: #HellFreezesOver (film at 11) https://t.co/2qusJS6EzW pic.twitter.com/HwVEpKOHoS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 21, 2020

This was not on my 2020 bingo card. https://t.co/u6qtuixVdK — Steve's OKC Central (@stevelackmeyer) December 21, 2020

Pat Robertson just proved that evolution exists, even in people who don't believe in evolution. https://t.co/5vtiFHKz6R — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) December 21, 2020

When you've lost the guy who thought 9/11 was God's punishment for sexual liberalism..... https://t.co/yvtaClAw8x — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) December 21, 2020

Did...did Scarlet Witch zap us all into some kind of House of M alternate reality where the worst people become sane and reasonable? https://t.co/IvOH3m8Ws2 — Alisha Grauso 🎄 (@AlishaGrauso) December 21, 2020

I really want to see a debate between Robertson and The My Pillow Guy about God's will. https://t.co/Vhp0zWy8e3 — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 21, 2020

