Pat Robertson Tells Trump: 'You've Had Your Day And It's Time To Move On'

Pat Robertson has a unexpected message for President Donald Trump: He should forget about overturning the election.
On “The 700 Club” Monday, the evangelical leader and former Republican presidential candidate discussed Trump’s slim and unrealistic chances of nullifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win and suggested the president face reality.
Robertson praised Trump’s ability to raise money and draw crowds but also said the president “lives in an alternate reality,” adding, “He doesn’t lie ― to him, that’s the truth.”
Robertson then conceded that Trump is “very erratic,” which makes dealing with him “a mixed bag” before suggesting the president’s day is done.
“I think it will be well to say, ’You’ve had your day and it’s time to move on,’” he said.
While Robertson conceded Biden was going to be the next president, he didn’t sound confident that the president-elect would be in office long: “I also think we’ll be seeing a President Kamala Harris not too long after the inauguration of President Biden.”
You can watch Robertson’s complete comments here:
The fact that a top evangelical leader actually suggested Trump should move on didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter.