Pat Sajak Gets 'Wheel' Backlash For Photo With Marjorie Taylor Greene

The “Wheel of Fortune” host smiling with far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a photo that emerged on the internet recently is sparking backlash against the game-show host for the company he keeps.

Sajak has hinted at retiring soon after about four decades on the job, so TMZ theorized that perhaps he’s “letting it all hang out in public.” Sajak is a Republican who has advanced controversial views on climate change and serves on the board of a publishing house that has produced books from Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter, Newsweek noted.

In the image, Sajak poses between Greene and Right Side Broadcasting Network reporter Brian Glenn. Patriot Takes shared the picture on Saturday, though the watchdog of far-right political activity didn’t provide context. However, Glenn shared the image in late August and wrote then that the encounter happened at dinner the night before.

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak with Marjorie Taylor Greene and RSBN reporter Bryan Glenn. pic.twitter.com/3dbUygSqDy — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) September 18, 2022

Of course the internet added its own context.

Former HuffPoster Marc Lamont Hill of BET noted the reactionary leanings of Sajak’s “Wheel” predecessor Chuck Woolery, a Donald Trump acolyte and onetime COVID-19 conspiracy theorist.

“Are all game show hosts trash?” Hill asked.

First Chuck Woolery. Now Pat Sajak. Are all game show hosts trash? https://t.co/Nc0mThlFap — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) September 18, 2022

Below are some other takes. Greene spoke at a white nationalist conference in February, sparking a bit of a theme in many of the tweets. One person even called Greene “Vanna White Supremacist,” a play on the name of Sajak’s longtime letter-revealer on the phrase- and word-guessing show.

Reps for Greene and Sajak didn’t immediately answer HuffPost’s requests for comment.

I'd like to solve the puzzle, Pat Sajak. pic.twitter.com/rP0lPmlBfi — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) September 18, 2022

How nice of Pat Sajak to show his true colors. Spin that Wheel of Fortune pic.twitter.com/kEGd04FYh8 — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) September 18, 2022

Vanna, I'll take a KKK please. pic.twitter.com/w1Pyam3rMP — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) September 13, 2022

