Host Pat Sajak got called out for dissing a “Wheel of Fortune” player’s story about losing part of his toe. (See the video below.)

Before contestant Scott Ingwersen even told the anecdote on Wednesday’s episode, Sajak already seemed in a snarky mood. “Why am I even mentioning this?” the game show host asked, looking at his notes.

Ingwersen, undeterred, recalled a childhood incident of wrecking his bicycle while wearing flip-flops, severing a portion of his toe. Passing paramedics helped him, he said. “My toe was reattached and I just wanted say thank you to them 30 years later,” he said.

Sajak quieted the audience applause and sniped, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”

Ingwersen appeared to take the negativity in stride and ended the episode with $5,700 in winnings. He also appeared to win the hearts of fans angry at Sajak’s callousness.

Earlier this month, Sajak called on viewers to be kinder to contestants on the show. The longtime host apparently skipped his own advice.

Poor Scott just wanted to tell his story. Pat just throwing the shade 😂 #WheelOfFortune #patsajak pic.twitter.com/0wkEL2aRan — AyeRaeRae43 (@AyeRae43) March 10, 2022

is anyone else watching #WheelofFortune??? Pat Sajak is such an asshole who says to someone “that’s the most pointless story ever” when someone is opening up on National TV??? — mads (@maddie_lite) March 10, 2022

Pat Sajak telling someone their story was pointless is the exact reason I can’t watch Wheel of Fortune. The audacity to be so rude is baffling. — Cheyenne Rose (@Chey_5683) March 10, 2022

A contestant on #WheelOfFortune was telling a story. When he finished. Pat said to him... That may Have been the most pointless story ever told. 😲 When did #Patsajak get so cold-blooded? 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/37QDH4ukbA — Boomba (@4real4reel) March 10, 2022

What about @patsajak telling contestants their stories are pointless? So rude. — Emerald (@SPNEmerald) March 10, 2022

So it’s not okay for viewers to laugh when contestants miss an obvious answer but it’s okay for the host (@patsajak) to not pay attention to a contestant, completely dismiss his story & call it pointless on national TV? @WheelofFortune needs a new host! https://t.co/zZI3zMVokp — Taryn (@hollywoodgirl05) March 10, 2022

How can it ever be pointless to want to publicly thank a first responder? Especially in these times, no matter how long ago it happened! — Angie (@angiehartin) March 10, 2022