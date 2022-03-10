Host Pat Sajak got called out for dissing a “Wheel of Fortune” player’s story about losing part of his toe. (See the video below.)
Before contestant Scott Ingwersen even told the anecdote on Wednesday’s episode, Sajak already seemed in a snarky mood. “Why am I even mentioning this?” the game show host asked, looking at his notes.
Ingwersen, undeterred, recalled a childhood incident of wrecking his bicycle while wearing flip-flops, severing a portion of his toe. Passing paramedics helped him, he said. “My toe was reattached and I just wanted say thank you to them 30 years later,” he said.
Sajak quieted the audience applause and sniped, “That may have been the most pointless story ever told. And you told it, Scott. Congratulations to you.”
Ingwersen appeared to take the negativity in stride and ended the episode with $5,700 in winnings. He also appeared to win the hearts of fans angry at Sajak’s callousness.
Earlier this month, Sajak called on viewers to be kinder to contestants on the show. The longtime host apparently skipped his own advice.