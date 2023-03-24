What's Hot

Pat Sajak Has 1 Request For A 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Taking Up His Time

The lively moment from the game show host follows his wrestling-like move on one contestant in a "Wheel of Fortune" episode this week.
Ben Blanchet

Pat Sajak made a screeching demand for a contestant to “solve the darn puzzle” in another bizarre “Wheel of Fortune” moment on Wednesday.

Sajak made a wrestling-like move on a contestant in an apparent nod to his profession on Tuesday and, in an episode that aired the next day, the game show host continued his week of zany moments.

The host seemingly felt a contestant named Nicole was taking too long, Decider reported, as she chipped away at a puzzle until she was left with two remaining letters on the board.

“Oh, I’m going to solve,” Nicole said.

“Please, solve the darn puzzle,” Sajak replied.

FILE – "Wheel of Fortune" stars Vanna White and Pat Sajak pose for a photo. Sajak's screeching demand for a contestant arrived after he made a wrestling-like move on a contestant in an episode on Tuesday.
Ricky Middlesworth/ABC via Getty Images

The host later weighed in on Nicole’s approach to the puzzle following her successful answer of “coconut and cough syrup.”

“That’s a horrible moment when you know that everyone in America knows what this is, ‘Why don’t I?’ but you got it,” he said.

He later added that the show appreciated the contestant for “pretending” not to know the answer and adding to the drama of the show.

