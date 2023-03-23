What's Hot

Federal Reserve Hikes Interest Rates Again, Despite Bank Failures

Denver High School Shooting Seriously Injures 2 Faculty Members

Kelly Ripa Airs Her 'Biggest Complaint' About Husband Mark Consuelos

‘Gilmore Girls’ Costume Supervisor Makes Father Of Rory’s Baby Abundantly Clear

Elon Musk's Company Plans To Dump Wastewater In The Colorado River — And Locals Have Concerns

Worsening Drug Shortages A Serious Risk To National Security, Report Says

Florence Pugh Puts Sexy Twist On Classic Suit And Tie At ‘A Good Person’ Premiere

Fox News Reporter Hugs Son Live On Air While Reporting On Shooting At His School

Man Who Beat Police With Baton At Capitol Riot Gets 4-Year Prison Sentence

Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Always Has Same Reaction To People She's Dating

Rare Tornado Near Los Angeles Rips Building Roofs; 1 Injured

Arkansas Restricts School Bathroom Use By Transgender People

Entertainmentwrestlingwheel of fortunepat sajak

Pat Sajak Gets Physical With Contestant In Wild ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Moment

The game show host's "perfect" execution of the wrestling maneuver stunned viewers.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Pat Sajak tried to beat a wrestler at his own game after the contestant won big on “Wheel of Fortune.”

Fred Jackson ― a self-described professional wrestler, bar trivia host and drama teacher ― proved he is a man of many talents on Tuesday’s episode of the game show. He managed to pull off a perfect game, solving each of the show’s puzzles and winning the bonus round to walk away with $75,800.

As Jackson celebrated his victory onstage with his dad, Sajak showed off his own wrestling chops, jokingly pulling the contestant into a headlock. Jackson’s dad laughed as the melodramatic struggle played out. (Watch the moment at the 1:10 mark below).

Several viewers jokingly observed that the move Sajak “perfectly” executed was akin to one known as the cross-face chicken wing ― and were stunned that he had the ruthless maneuver in his back pocket:

“He got me, genuinely,” Jackson said in a post-game interview. “I was trying to counter his hammerlock that he had me in. I was trying to get behind him, and I wasn’t going anywhere.” He added that going on the show had been a lifelong dream.

Last week, Sajak caused a stir after he presented a fake fish to a contestant who said she had a fear of fish.

Go To Homepage
Josephine Harvey - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community