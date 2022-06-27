Patagonia, Live Nation Vow To Bail Out Workers Busted In Peaceful Abortion Protests

Both Patagonia and Live Nation Entertainment have announced that they will bail out any employees arrested while peacefully protesting against the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

Patagonia told workers Friday that the company will post bail for any full and part-time workers who “peacefully protest for reproductive justice.”

Workers will also be offered protest training, “resources to make informed choices at the ballot box,” and time off to vote, the company emphasized in a statement. Patagonia has long been active in various social and environmental causes, and encourages its workers to also get involved.

In addition, the company has joined a growing list of businesses offering to help cover expenses for women forced to travel out of state to obtain abortions. Patagonia will pay for travel, lodging, and food for staff on its healthcare plans.

It’s the responsibility of businesses to offer staff “the dignity of access to reproductive health care,” Patagonia said in a statement on LinkedIn.

That means “supporting employees’ choices around if or when they have a child,” the company said. “It means giving parents the resources they need to work and raise children.”

Concert promoter Live Nation said in an Instagram and Twitter post titled “We Stand With Women” that it “supports community activism,” and will “cover bail expenses for employees arrested for protesting peacefully.”

The company is also covering travel expenses for workers who need “access to women’s healthcare services outside their home state.”

In addition, Live Nation is joining with artists in a push for abortion rights, voter registration, and voter turnout. It is matching a $500,000 donation pledge by Lizzo to Planned Parenthood amid the fight for abortion rights.

I’m pledging $500k from my upcoming tour to Planned Parenthood and Abortion Rights. Live Nation agreed to match— to make it 1 MILLION dollars — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) June 24, 2022

