Joey King Brags About Patricia Arquette Hitting Her With Her Golden Globe

This apparently is not an “act.”

On Monday, Joey King, who co-starred with Patricia Arquette in the Hulu miniseries “The Act” posted two photos of herself to Twitter in which she has a visible bruise on her forehead.

According to King’s post, she got the wound after Arquette accidentally hit her with the Golden Globe award that Arquette won for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television on Sunday night.

“Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe,” King wrote alongside the photos. “That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

It seems the incident happened during the making of a bit for one of InStyle’s elevator videos, which the magazine has been filming for four years at their Golden Globes after-party with Warner Bros.

At the end of the video, you can see Arquette raise her arms with her award in her hand and King accidentally bumping her forehead with it.

Arquette apologized for slugging King with her trophy.

What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 6, 2020

Here’s hoping the whole thing really was an accident and not some vengeance for what King’s character does to Arquette’s in “The Act.”