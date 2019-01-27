Patricia Arquette's Robert Mueller Shoutout Makes Twitter Go Crazy

Patricia Arquette set Twitter ablaze with an interesting shoutout during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.
The “Escape at Dannemora” actress, who won an Actor for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, ended her speech by thanking special counsel Robert Mueller, just after calling out production companies for not paying certain people overtime.
“Oh, thank you, Robert Mueller,” Arquette said to cheers and applause from the audience. “And to everyone working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”
Mueller is currently leading an investigation looking into Russian collusion in the 2016 election and Moscow’s possible ties to President Donald Trump.
Of course, Twitter users went wild over the shoutout ― whether they liked it or not:
The actress is no stranger to leaving lasting impressions with her acceptance speeches. While accepting a Golden Globe at the award show in January, she accidentally let an unplanned F-bomb slip out.