Patricia Arquette's Robert Mueller Shoutout Makes Twitter Go Crazy

Patricia Arquette set Twitter ablaze with an interesting shoutout during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday.

The “Escape at Dannemora” actress, who won an Actor for Outstanding Performance By a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries, ended her speech by thanking special counsel Robert Mueller, just after calling out production companies for not paying certain people overtime.

“Oh, thank you, Robert Mueller,” Arquette said to cheers and applause from the audience. “And to everyone working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America.”

Mueller is currently leading an investigation looking into Russian collusion in the 2016 election and Moscow’s possible ties to President Donald Trump.

Patricia Arquette takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/4TA3Rh6b2g — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Of course, Twitter users went wild over the shoutout ― whether they liked it or not:

patricia arquette thanked ROBERT MUELLER i'm screaming — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

“Thank you Robert Mueller” is not a phrase you would’ve expected an actor attach to the end of her acceptance speech a few years ago. — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) January 28, 2019

patricia arquette thanked ROBERT MUELLER at the #SAGawards i'm screaming — kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) January 28, 2019

@PattyArquette I ❤️ Patricia Arquette so much. She thanked Robert Mueller in her SAG acceptance award speech. And also shed light on actor pay discrepancies. You truly are an Actor. — Christopher C. Strazzella (@strazz) January 28, 2019

In her acceptance speech at the SAG Awards, Patricia Arquette just thanked Robert Mueller -- for "working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America"



Whatever the F that means — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 28, 2019

Patricia Arquette did not let down. She thanks Mueller. #queen#SAGAwards — Big Rita (@IAmBirgitta) January 28, 2019

#SAGAwards #PatriciaArquette “Thank you #RobertMueller and Everybody working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America” ❤️❤️❤️ — Sara (@saralynne65) January 28, 2019

The actress is no stranger to leaving lasting impressions with her acceptance speeches. While accepting a Golden Globe at the award show in January, she accidentally let an unplanned F-bomb slip out.