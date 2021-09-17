Patricia Heaton won two Emmys and was nominated seven times for playing Ray Romano’s wife in the smash sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

But her casting as Debra Barone almost didn’t happen, “Raymond” creator Phil Rosenthal said.

“CBS wanted someone hotter to play Debra,” Rosenthal told Yahoo in a story published Wednesday.

“I almost quit the show over it,” he said.

Before Heaton entered the picture, the network pushed another actor on him whom he considered “10 times worse for the part than I thought she would be!” when she briefly read for him.