An upstate New York man accused of phoning a death threat to the office of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) was in custody Friday, authorities said.

Patrick Carlineo, 55, of Addison, told federal agents when he was arrested that he is a patriot, that he “loves” President Donald Trump and “hates radical Muslims in government,” according to the criminal complaint against him, reported the Elmira Star-Gazette.

Carlineo phoned Omar’s office March 21 and asked the person who answered if the staff member worked for the “Muslim Brotherhood,” according to a statement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York.

The caller added: “Why are you working for her? She’s an [expletive] terrorist.” He then threatened to shoot her, officials said.

The staffer contacted Capitol Police, which launched an investigation. The caller spelled his name and left a phone number, which police traced to an Addison address.

Carlineo told investigators he couldn’t remember exactly what he said when he called Omar’s office but conceded it could have been close to what was reported by the staff member, according to the criminal complaint.

He told agents he had a shotgun and a .22-caliber rifle in his home when he was arrested, officials said.

Carlineo made an initial appearance Friday in U.S. District Court in Rochester and was ordered held until a detention hearing Wednesday. He faces charges of threatening to assault and murder a United States official, authorities said.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.