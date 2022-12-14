What's Hot

Alaska Law Officer Killed While Trying To Scare Muskoxen Away From Dog Kennel

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Leaves Democrats In Awkward Spot Ahead Of 2024

Jimmy Fallon Likens The Trumps To Another Chaotic Family

Famed Los Angeles Mountain Lion May Have Been Hit By Car, Exam Finds

Elon Musk No Longer World's Richest Person

Men And Dog Missing For 10 Days Found On Powerless Sailboat

It's An Olaplex World And We're Just Living In It. But What Does It Actually Do?

See The New Postage Stamp That Honors Late Civil Rights Giant John Lewis

One Thing You Might’ve Missed About Prince William, Kate Middleton’s Christmas Card

Fox Business Host Tells Elaine Chao 'We Were All Appalled' By Trump's Racist Post

Fire At NYPD Evidence Warehouse Injures 8 People

Oregon Governor Commutes All Of State's Death Sentences

Entertainment
Instagramgreys anatomyhaircutpatrick dempsey

Patrick Dempsey Shaves Off His Hair And Fans Are Disenchanted

The "Grey's Anatomy" alum shed an iconic feature in a hair-raising Instagram.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Patrick Dempsey just generated the wrong kind of buzz for many of his fans. (Watch the video below.)

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum finished clipping off his prized hair in an Instagram shared this week by his wife, makeup artist Jillian Dempsey.

“Change is good!” she wrote.

But many observers said the shock chop was not what the doctor ordered.

The thick hair of Dempsey, nicknamed McDreamy as the beefcake surgeon Derek on the long-running doctor drama, has been a stock in trade for the actor. He has also starred in the films “Enchanted” and its recent sequel “Disenchanted,” with the latter capturing the sentiment of commenters on Instagram.

“NOOOOOOOOOOOOOO,” one wrote.

“This isn’t funny,” said another.

Jillian Dempsey told People she began the haircut and let her husband finish it.

“Patrick recently dyed his hair platinum for a project [the upcoming “Ferrari”], and even though he colored his hair back, it wasn’t the same natural ‘salt-and-pepper’ color that we all know and love,” Jillian Dempsey said.

“In order to let his color grow back naturally, we needed to give him a fresh and short start,” she added.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community