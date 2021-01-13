Karwai Tang via Getty Images Patrick Dempsey and his family arrive for the world premiere of "Bridget Jones's Baby" on Sept. 5, 2016, in London.

Patrick Dempsey knows the humorous and heartfelt sides of parenthood.

The former “Grey’s Anatomy” star and his wife, Jillian Fink, have a daughter, Talula Fyfe, and twin sons, Sullivan and Darby. Since becoming a dad in 2002, the actor has shared glimpses into his parenting experience.

In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up 14 parenting quotes from Dempsey.

On What His Kids Think Of His Heartthrob Status

“Oh yeah, they make fun of me. They don’t let me take myself too seriously. ... I mean, I’m just Dad, so ... either you’re ‘Cool Dad’ or not. It depends on where they’re at in their development and age.”

On His Twins’ Personalities

“Sullivan will probably read this article in 20 years and say, ‘What did you say about me?’ He’s sort of the grumpy old man. Darby is very much the peaceful, quiet little Buddha.”

On Possibly Letting His Kids Go Into Acting

“I think with your kids, whatever their passion is, you give your support. You give them the opportunity to try what they want to try.”

On His Twins’ Baby Years

“They change. I leave in the morning and come back in the evening and they’ve grown. They’re starting to talk and now there’s some reaction there. They use their faces and hold their heads up a bit.”

On The Reality Of Parenthood

“The first year is really hard. Come to think of it, the first 18 years are extremely difficult.”

On Raising A Teenage Girl

“You go from a baby girl walking around in dresses to junior high and then high school. It’s a big transition. You have to weather the storm!”

On His Twins’ Zoom Schooling

“It’s really hard because at this point, certainly at their age, the socialization’s so important. And then being in a Zoom school all the time is very challenging. I think the mathematics and certainly the sciences are very hard to do ... the school’s been doing a great job of trying to keep everybody focused and organized and they’re making it through. But it’s hard for all kids, I think, right now.”

On Work-Life Balance

“It’s about taking the time to take the time. It’s nice being around family. I really appreciate the time when we’re all together.”

On His Daughter’s Pandemic Senior Year

“The isolation for them and the lack of socialization is really challenging, especially senior year. My poor daughter missed everything. ... And that’s the only reason you go back, senior year, is [for the] proms. It’s the victory lap, you celebrate your education — and [she had] none of it. We did a mock sort of prom at the house ... it was a Saturday night. It was so sad, as a parent, you’re like ‘Oh my God, my heart breaks for you; you don’t have that moment’ ... to see her all dressed up, and then she got on Zoom with all her friends and they got together.”

On His Pregnant Wife

“She’s never been more beautiful to me than she is now.”

On Talking To His Young Children

“I’m constantly amazed by their insight and their observations. It’s fascinating and fun to come up with answers to their questions. And the questions are getting harder!”

On Having Kids On The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Set

“Everybody has kids ― we should have a day school [at the ‘Grey’s’ set]. It’s anybody who’s here longer than two years is pregnant probably the third year — that’s how it’s working out. It’s amazing. Come here and you’ll have children.”

On His Children’s Interests

“Darby is passionate about [soccer]. Sullivan wants to be an actor. And Talula loves cooking. She’s incredibly creative.”

On Sending His Daughter Off To College