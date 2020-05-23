NBA Great Patrick Ewing In Hospital After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

NBA great Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation in hospital, he announced on Friday.
“This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly,” tweeted the 57-year-old Basketball Hall of Famer who now coaches the Georgetown University men’s basketball program.
“I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones,” he wrote. “Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
Ewing enjoyed a successful playing career at the New York Knicks in the 1980s and ’90s. He is “the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus,” Georgetown Athletics said in a statement, adding he is now “under care and isolated at a local hospital.”
The Knicks wished Ewing well on Twitter:
