Judge To Determine Whether Cop Charged In Patrick Lyoya’s Death Will Stand Trial

A hearing is taking place in Michigan on Thursday to determine whether Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with second-degree murder for killing unarmed 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya, will stand trial.

Schurr shot Lyoya, a Congolese refugee, in the back of the head at close range on April 4 while pinning him to the ground. He was the first officer with the department to be charged in the death of a civilian and was fired in June.

Schurr’s legal team is appearing in court on Thursday for a preliminary exam hearing, during which a judge will decide if there is enough evidence for the former officer to stand trial in the next month.

Security is expected to be present in the courtroom. There have been confrontations at previous hearings, including a shouting match between supporters of Lyoya and Schurr inside the courtroom in June.

The shooting quickly garnered national attention, and civil rights activist Al Sharpton delivered a eulogy during Lyoya’s funeral. Sharpton called on the Department of Justice to investigate the shooting, but the department has not opened its own probe.

Body camera footage from shows Schurr approaching Lyoya during a traffic stop and telling him that his license plate was not registered to the vehicle he was driving.

Lyoya tried to get away from Schurr, but the officer grabbed him and pinned him to the ground, slamming his head on the grass and kneeling on his back. Schurr tried to shock him with a stun gun, but Lyoya grabbed it and attempted to block it from striking him.

Police claim that at this point, Schurr’s body camera stopped working. A witness captured the shooting from a different angle in a cellphone video; in it, Schurr is heard saying, “Let go of the Taser.” The officer then reached for his gun and shot Lyoya in the head.

An independent autopsy confirmed Lyoya was shot in the back of the head.