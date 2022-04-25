Officer Who Killed Patrick Lyoya Identified By Grand Rapids Police

Grand Rapids police identified Christopher Schurr on Monday as the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head while the Black man was pinned on the ground on April 4.

Police Chief Eric Winstrom said Schurr’s name was already “publicly circulating” on social media after footage of Lyoya’s killing sparked widespread outrage.

Schurr is currently on administrative leave until Michigan State Police finish the investigation and the police department’s internal affairs investigation is concluded.

Schurr’s body camera footage showed him struggling with Lyoya after a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood. Schurr pinned Lyoya to the ground by his head and kneeled on his back while attempting to shock him with a stun gun.

When Lyoya attempted to block the stun gun, the two struggled a little longer before Schurr reached for his gun and fatally shot Lyoya at point-blank range.