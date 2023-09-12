Patrick Mahomes Accidentally Tweets Mean Note About Aaron Rodgers After Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes on Monday wrote that he hated Aaron Rodgers after the brand-new New York Jets quarterback went down with a suspected Achilles injury.
But it was a forgotten comma, not a distorted sense of rivalry, that made Mahomes do it.
“Hate that man,” Mahomes tweeted on X, the former Twitter. “Praying for the best.”
Of course, Mahomes was one stroke of punctuation away from his true sentiments and he fixed the sentence to “Hate that, man.”
“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP followed with a laughing emoji.
New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers likely suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury. Rodgers went down awkwardly on his lower left leg while being sacked during his first series with the team.
But at least the Monday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills ended for the Jets on an optimistic note: Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard punt return won the game in overtime.