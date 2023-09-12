Patrick Mahomes Accidentally Tweets Mean Note About Aaron Rodgers After Injury

LOADING ERROR LOADING

But it was a forgotten comma, not a distorted sense of rivalry, that made Mahomes do it.

“Hate that man,” Mahomes tweeted on X, the former Twitter. “Praying for the best.”

Of course, Mahomes was one stroke of punctuation away from his true sentiments and he fixed the sentence to “Hate that, man.”

Advertisement

“Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days,” the reigning Super Bowl MVP followed with a laughing emoji.

Knew i was going to need that edit button on here one of these days 🤣 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) September 12, 2023

New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers likely suffered a serious Achilles tendon injury. Rodgers went down awkwardly on his lower left leg while being sacked during his first series with the team.

Advertisement

A close up of the play on which Aaron Rodgers’ calf reverberates, and he winds up with what the Jets now believe is an Achilles injury, via @ACLrecoveryCLUB: pic.twitter.com/bcGeWGGiL0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2023