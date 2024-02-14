Patrick Mahomes And Other Kansas City Chiefs Players React To Parade Shooting

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and other Kansas City Chiefs players expressed their condolences after a shooting Wednesday afternoon at the NFL team’s Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Missouri.
“Praying for Kansas City,” Mahomes posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident, which came just days after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
Drue Tranquill, a linebacker for the Chiefs, wrote: “Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing.”
Armani Watts, who was on the team in 2019 when the Chiefs won that year’s Super Bowl, posted, “Praying for KC man.”
Donovan Smith, an offensive tackle for the Chiefs, posted, “Praying for everyone today in Kansas City.”
According to multiple news outlets, as many as 10 people were shot at the parade. Two armed individuals were taken into custody, according to police.
Everyone on the Chiefs was safe and accounted for following the shooting, authorities confirmed at a press conference Wednesday.
Brittany Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ wife, posted on Instagram that “shooting is never the answer.”
“Praying for Kansas City and America in general, this is rough,” she said.